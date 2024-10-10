Olivia Rodrigo finally reveals rescheduled dates for Manchester GUTS World Tour

Manchester, UK - After postponing two stops on the GUTS World Tour months ago, Olivia Rodrigo has finally revealed the new dates for her Manchester performances!

The 21-year-old singer was forced to cancel two shows at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester – originally scheduled for May 3 and 4 – due to "technical issues."

But on Wednesday, the venue confirmed via X that the performances will now take place on June 30 and July 1, 2025.

"Fans who previously purchased and held onto their tickets will automatically have them transferred to the new dates," Co-op Live Arena shared, adding that further information on the show will be sent via email.

The additions further extend Olivia's ongoing GUTS World Tour, which first kicked off in February in support of her Grammy-nominated sophomore album.

The get him back! artist, who is currently performing in Australia, had last extended the concert series to March 2025, when she is set to play in Latin America for the first time in her career.