Olivia Rodrigo teases her plans for new music after the GUTS World tour!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about when fans can expect new music as she continues her sold-out GUTS World Tour!

The 21-year-old singer wowed fans with her sophomore album, GUTS, last fall, but she's already toying with the idea of making new music.

However, Livies may have to pack their patience, as she revealed in a new interview with Billboard on Tuesday that she plans to take a well-deserved break after her first-ever arena tour.

"Writing songs is really therapeutic for me, so I'm always noodling around making stuff even when I'm not in the studio making an album," Olivia revealed.

"I'm definitely going to take a little vacation after this tour, though! I'm trying not to put too much pressure on anything right now."

The Grammy winner kicked off the GUTS World Tour in February, and with her recent extensions to the tour, she is not set to complete it until March 2025.

The concert series is set to draw to a close in Latin America, where Olivia will play her first shows in the region at Lollapalooza in both Chile and Argentina, as well as Festival Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.