Olivia Rodrigo performs biggest show of her career – and donates proceeds to charity

Manila, Philippines - Good 4 her! Olivia Rodrigo performed the biggest show of her career as she brought the GUTS World Tour to the Philippines for an extra-special performance.

The 21-year-old singer, who is half-Filippina, traveled to the Philippines for the first time this week before taking the stage at the Philippine Arena on Saturday.

With a sold-out crowd of over 55,000 fans, the show marked the largest of Olivia's career.

But the performance was quite special for other reasons, as the "Silver Star" show kept all tickets priced at 1500 PHP (around $26), and the net sales were contributed to Jhpiego – a charity focused on providing vital healthcare to women and families.

Olivia reflected on the show in an Instagram post shared Sunday, gushing, "been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee."

She continued on to add that she was "stoked" that the ticket sales could benefit Jhpiego, writing, "I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines."

"It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I'm grateful doesn't even cut it," the Grammy winner added.