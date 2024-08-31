Olivia Rodrigo goes Instagram official with Louis Partridge in swoon-worthy post

Venice, Italy - After making their stunning red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have taken another step forward in their A-list love story!

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's romance is now Instagram official, thanks to a sweet post shared by the British actor from the Venice Film Festival. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Saturday, Louis took to Instagram to share a number of photos from his time at the festival, where he promoted his new miniseries, Disclaimer.

Among the selection of snaps was a swoon-worthy picture with Olivia, which saw the two gazing at one another as they held hands.

Fans were quick to gush over the now-Instagram-official pair as the post sparked a frenzy across social media.

"they are the definition of IT couple," one X user wrote.

"this is the type of photo you keep framed near your beside table," another gushed.

Though the two have been linked since October 2023, the romance chatter wasn't confirmed until that December, when Olivia and Louis were caught kissing in New York City.

Since then, they've slowly taken the relationship into the limelight with a few brief public comments and interactions online.