Olivia Rodrigo teases romance with Louis Partridge in so american-inspired TikTok

Toronto, Canada - Olivia Rodrigo dropped a not-so-subtle hint about the inspiration behind her latest deluxe song , so american, in a viral new TikTok.

In a slideshow video posted over the weekend, the 21-year-old singer shared photos representing some of the lyrics of the track's bridge.

The first picture showed Olivia screaming with the lines, "He laughs at all my jokes, and he says I'm so," before transitioning to the next slide, which showed her decked out in British merch during a visit to London.

"So American," she wrote above it, finishing the lyric.

The bonus track, penned well after the initial release of GUTS in September, debuted earlier this month on the deluxe version of Olivia's sophomore album, GUTS (spilled).

so american quickly sparked fan theories suggesting it was written about her rumored boyfriend, Louis Partridge, and her nod to his UK origins has given fans yet another hint that the speculation is correct.