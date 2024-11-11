Olivia Rodrigo makes the chop with shorter new hairstyle

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo said goodbye to her famous long locks as she debuted a new, shorter hairstyle for the winter!

The 21-year-old's hairstylist, Clayton Hawkins, revealed her new look in an Instagram post shared Tuesday.

In the photos, Olivia's hair was notably (albeit not dramatically!) shorter, now falling just past her shoulders with several inches evidently taken off.

The makeover comes after the get him back! singer closed the biggest chapter of her GUTS era by bringing the album's accompanying world tour to a close.

The sold-out concert series, which kicked off in February, brought Olivia across the globe with stops in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

But while the official GUTS World Tour is over, Olivia is set to perform in Latin America for the first time in her career as a number of music festival stops are scheduled for next spring.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last month, the Grammy winner teased that her upcoming downtime will include some brainstorming about OR3.