Olivia Rodrigo pens emotional message in honor of 21st birthday

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo shared a sweet message of gratitude after receiving an outpouring of love on her 21st birthday.

Olivia Rodrigo thanked fans for the birthday love with a sweet message shared on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The newly-21-year-old star showed off her GUTS-themed birthday cake in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, which kicked off with a photo of herself smiling beside the cake.

"21!!! so grateful for all of the incredible things I've been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead," she wrote. "thx 4 all the love."

The post also included a clip of her under a flood of balloons as she was serenaded, with the slideshow wrapping up with an adorable throwback snap of baby Liv.

Over on TikTok, the Grammy winner shared a longer video from the celebration, setting it to a snippet of the song teenage dream from her sophomore album.

The latest celebrations, which came days after her proper birthday bash over the weekend, appear to have been held amid her preparations for the GUTS World Tour.