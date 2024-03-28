Olivia Rodrigo pokes fun at her songwriting: "I actually do cuss a little"
Montreal, Canada - Olivia Rodrigo has treated fans to another viral TikTok from the GUTS World Tour, this time poking fun at her not-so-kid-friendly songwriting style.
The 21-year-old dropped a new TikTok filmed after her show in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday night.
In the viral video, Olivia was still rocking her glittery stage and makeup and encore tank – which had "Oui" written on it in cursive – as she lip-synced to a popular audio.
"I actually do cuss a little, also, yeah," the viral sound says, which comes from an interview with iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove.
After being asked what her favorite curse word was, Miranda answered, "Probably f**k."
Olivia made the trending audio her own by joking in the caption, "me in every song ive ever written."
The Grammy winner, who got her start on the Disney Channel, surprised many when her debut album – including its ultra-popular lead single – contained several expletives.
However, Olivia has revealed that many of her songs were actually toned down from their original versions for one specific reason.
Olivia Rodrigo spills her GUTS about explicit song lyrics
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel following the release of her sophomore album, GUTS, Olivia confessed that certain tracks had spicier original lyrics.
"I love using a swear word when I think it's tasteful and necessary, but sometimes, I try to tone it down," she said during the appearance last October.
And no, the changes weren't made at her record label's request.
Olivia said simply, "My mom listens to this."
Regardless, the curses that do make it in are certainly beloved by most of her fans for tapping into the all-encompassing adolescent rage that has defined much of her work thus far.
The so american artist continues the GUTS World Tour in Toronto, Canada, on Friday night.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb