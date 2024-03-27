Olivia Rodrigo riffs viral AMC ad at Guts World Tour: "We come to this place for magic"

Montreal, Canada - Olivia Rodrigo paid homage to Nicole Kidman's famous AMC advertisement at the latest stop on the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo paid homage to AMC's iconic pre-show ad in a viral TikTok from the GUTS World Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

Somehow, heartbreak feels good at the GUTS World Tour!

The 21-year-old has brought her sold-out arena tour to the Great White North, playing two nights at Montreal's Bell Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After the first show, Olivia took to TikTok to show her love to the fans in magical style.

"ily montreal," she captioned the video, which saw the Grammy winner roaming around the arena as she lip-synced to the audio from the beloved AMC ad.

Olivia doubled down on the nod with the tank top she wore for her encore performance that featured the opening line of the video: "We come to this place for magic."

Nicole's minute-long ad is shown before each movie at AMC theaters and has become a beloved part of the moviegoing experience for many cinephiles – so much so that many audiences will see quite a few applaud for it or even say the words along with her.

Ahead of her first night in Montreal, Olivia updated fans on her latest charitable efforts that have been funded by a portion of her ticket sales.