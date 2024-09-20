Olivia Rodrigo reunites with Bizaardvark co-star Madison Hu in viral TikTok

Seoul, South Korea - Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her latest stop on the GUTS World Tour with the help of her longtime pal, Madison Hu, in viral TikTok!

On Friday, the 21-year-old took to her TikTok page to share another video from her concert series – this time, with a special guest!



In the clip, Olivia and Madison, who have been real-life pals since co-starring on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark, recreated the viral Korean baseball cheerleader dance.

"ily korea," the get him back! singer, who is currently performing in Seoul, South Korea, wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans couldn't get enough of the pair's spin on the trendy dance – or their years-long friendship!

"it's actually iconic to be friends since bizaardvark," one fan wrote.

"These korean cheerleaders have me in a chokehold," another joked.

Olivia has been dropping viral TikToks throughout the GUTS World Tour, and this isn't the first to feature Madison!

After finishing up her four-night stint in Los Angeles, Olivia shared a video with the 22-year-old star as they admired the Kia Forum's purple projections in honor of the concert series.