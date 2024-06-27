Olivia Rodrigo reveals her current read and music obsessions in new photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo gave fans another peek into her recent adventures with an eclectic new photo dump posted via Instagram.

Olivia Rodrigo shared a new photo dump via Instagram on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old shared the post on Thursday, aptly captioning the slideshow "randomz."

The photos, seemingly taken amid the recently wrapped European leg of the GUTS World Tour, show Olivia posing with a croissant, napping in a car, and showing her love for singer Fiona Apple with a branded t-shirt.

The get him back! artist also showed off her current read with a snap of Joan Didion's Play It As It Lays on her lap.

Olivia's literary taste earned some quick praises from her followers, with fellow pop star Camilla Cabello gushing in the comments, "Joan !!!!"

In her prior post, Olivia paid tribute to her fans for their support on her latest tour leg, which came to an end in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 23.

The GUTS World Tour picks up in the US next month, beginning the next leg with a show at Wells Fargo Center in Philadephia, Pennsylvania, on July 19.