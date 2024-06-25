Olivia Rodrigo goes back to her High School Musical roots with GUTS tour farewell

Lisbon, Portugal - Olivia Rodrigo enlisted her fans' help for an epic farewell to Europe after playing her final show on the continent for the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) enlisted her fans' help for an epic farewell to Europe after playing her final show on the continent for the GUTS World Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 21-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to thank the Livies across the pond for their support of her first-ever arena tour.

"that's a wrap on the European leg!!!!! whatta time," she wrote under an Instagram post featuring several snaps from her recent international shows.

But that wasn't all, as Olivia also returned to her High School Musical roots by performing an epic duet with her fans on TikTok.

The video, also shared Tuesday, saw the vampire artist lip-sync to Gabriella's parts of the fan-favorite breakup ballad, Gotta Go My Own Way, as she went through the motions of wrapping up her final show.

And who was Troy? Her fans, of course!