Olivia Rodrigo goes back to her High School Musical roots with GUTS tour farewell
Lisbon, Portugal - Olivia Rodrigo enlisted her fans' help for an epic farewell to Europe after playing her final show on the continent for the GUTS World Tour.
The 21-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to thank the Livies across the pond for their support of her first-ever arena tour.
"that's a wrap on the European leg!!!!! whatta time," she wrote under an Instagram post featuring several snaps from her recent international shows.
But that wasn't all, as Olivia also returned to her High School Musical roots by performing an epic duet with her fans on TikTok.
The video, also shared Tuesday, saw the vampire artist lip-sync to Gabriella's parts of the fan-favorite breakup ballad, Gotta Go My Own Way, as she went through the motions of wrapping up her final show.
And who was Troy? Her fans, of course!
Olivia Rodrigo wraps up European leg of the GUTS World Tour
Dozens of excited Livies attending the European dates were recruited to lip-sync to the other half of the song, passionately begging her to say.
"bye Europe!!! gotta leave but I'll miss u," Olivia wrote in the caption, giving another nod to the track's lyrics.
The HSM connections run deep for the Grammy winner, as she rose to stardom as Nini on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Just as Liv did in her latest TikTok, the character played Gabriella in the in-show school production of the beloved Disney Channel musical.
Though Olivia departed the series ahead of its final season, she hasn't lost touch with her on-screen pals, as several of them were in attendance at her Madison Square Garden show back in April.
Olivia's sold-out world tour will return to North America next month, kicking off the next leg in Philadephia, Pennsylvania.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb