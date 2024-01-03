Olivia Rodrigo reveals how Lorde changed "trajectory" of her life

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the fellow musician who has had the most significant impact on her own career.

Olivia Rodrigo (r) praised Lorde and her debut album, Pure Heroine, as one of the most influential albums she's heard. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old singer took part in a Songwriters Roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter released on Monday, and she didn't hold back as she gushed over Lorde and her acclaimed discography.

Olivia specifically named the 27-year-old's 2013 hit Royals as one of the most influential songs in her life.

"I remember hearing that song on the radio for the first time," she said. "It was one of those pinch-me moments where you always remember – snapshot memory. Like, 'Oh my God. What is this?' It changes the trajectory of your life."

Olivia further revealed that Lorde's debut album, Pure Heroine, was the first music she downloaded on her first cell phone.

The traitor artist praised the record's depiction of adolescence, adding that it "made being young and doing these seemingly unimportant things feel so sacred and beautiful."



The growing pains of adolescence remain a poignant theme in Olivia's music, though she recently admitted that several years out, she does feel as though she's "grown out" of some of her older songs.