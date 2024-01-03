Olivia Rodrigo reveals how Lorde changed "trajectory" of her life
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the fellow musician who has had the most significant impact on her own career.
The 20-year-old singer took part in a Songwriters Roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter released on Monday, and she didn't hold back as she gushed over Lorde and her acclaimed discography.
Olivia specifically named the 27-year-old's 2013 hit Royals as one of the most influential songs in her life.
"I remember hearing that song on the radio for the first time," she said. "It was one of those pinch-me moments where you always remember – snapshot memory. Like, 'Oh my God. What is this?' It changes the trajectory of your life."
Olivia further revealed that Lorde's debut album, Pure Heroine, was the first music she downloaded on her first cell phone.
The traitor artist praised the record's depiction of adolescence, adding that it "made being young and doing these seemingly unimportant things feel so sacred and beautiful."
The growing pains of adolescence remain a poignant theme in Olivia's music, though she recently admitted that several years out, she does feel as though she's "grown out" of some of her older songs.
Olivia Rodrigo reflects on "growing out" of her older music
Olivia became the youngest solo artist to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with her first single, drivers license, at just 17 years old, and her unapologetic reflections on teenage heartbreak, awkwardness, and everything in between have been a staple of her career so far.
With an acclaimed sophomore album under her belt, the vampire singer admitted that she doesn't feel as connected to some of her songs from SOUR in hindsight.
"Some of them I don't really love so much anymore," she told the Los Angeles Times last month, adding, "I just feel like I've grown out of some of them."
Olivia declined to name which ones they were so as not to disappoint fans who still love them, but she did confirm her historic debut wasn't one of them.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP