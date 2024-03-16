Olivia Rodrigo reverses course on free contraceptives at GUTS World Tour

St. Louis, Missouri - Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly shifted gears on the reproductive health resources available at her sold-out GUTS World Tour after going viral for offering fans free emergency contraceptives.

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour stops will no longer offer free contraceptives after the move went viral. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old singer is traveling the country on her latest concert series in support of her sophomore album, and she's used the opportunity to fight against strict abortion bans in the US.

As part of the effort, Olivia has partnered with local abortion funds to host booths at each tour stop with information about abortion access, contraceptives, and other resources related to reproductive health.

However, after widespread coverage of free morning-after pills being distributed at her show in Missouri, her team has reportedly drawn a new line in the sand.

As reported by Variety on Friday, the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) informed employees that local funds cannot distribute "lubrication, condoms, and Plan B" at the shows anymore due to the many fans in attendance who are underage.

Jane Hurley of the DC Abortion Fund criticized the decision and told the outlet, "The reality is that youth have sex, and youth need access to birth control and emergency contraception. What we're doing is completely legal in all 50 states."