Olivia Rodrigo rocks meme-inspired sash on GUTS World Tour: "Olivia Rodriguez"

Paris, France - Olivia Rodrigo brought back an infamous viral meme as she took the stage in Paris, France, for the latest stop on her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

During Friday's show at Accor Arena, the 21-year-old took a gift from a fan inspired by her music video for the GUTS (spilled) track obsessed.

"Shut up!" Olivia said as she grabbed the sash that read, "Olivia Rodriguez."

The misnomer was coined by a TikToker cookie reviewer and gave Olivia's limited-edition Crumbl collab a try in March.

"Olivia Rodriguez, that little Mexican girl that be crying," the creator said by means of introducing the GUTS-themed confection.

The vampire artist then poked fun at the clip by lip-syncing to the audio in her own video, which saw her give the cookie a taste as well.

Olivia gushed over the TikTok-inspired sash and the others that the fan had made for members of her band, all of which resemble the sashes worn by the actors in the Grammy winner's music video.