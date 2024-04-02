Olivia Rodrigo unveils new version of GUTS deluxe track obsessed!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has surprised fans with an alternate version of the music video for her GUTS deluxe track, obsessed!

Olivia Rodrigo debuted obsessed (Performance Version) on Tuesday. © Screenshot/YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old pop star unveiled the "performance version" of obsessed, a new music video that featured the complete cut of Olivia singing the fan-favorite song.

A portion of the performance was included in the original video, which set the track amid a debutante ball filled with Olivia's partner's exes.

While the Grammy winner dropped five songs on GUTS (spilled) last month, obsessed took center stage as her latest single.

The song, which was originally released on a special GUTS vinyl variant last September, is also the only bonus track to make it onto the setlist of Olivia's ongoing GUTS World Tour.

The get him back! artist is currently in Boston, Massachusetts, amid the sold-out arena tour, where she is set to play a second night at TD Garden on Tuesday before heading down to the Big Apple for her next slate of shows.