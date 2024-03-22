Olivia Rodrigo unveils surprise music video for GUTS deluxe track!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has announced the upcoming release of a new music video for her fan-favorite GUTS deluxe track obsessed!

Olivia Rodrigo will release the music video for obsessed at midnight ET on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

The surprises just keep coming!

After unveiling the extended edition of her sophomore album on Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared another big reveal on Wednesday with the news that obsessed will have its own music video.

Olivia has dropped a teaser for the video, which sees the pop star rocking a black dress with a white sash that reads, "Miss Right Now."

The video is presented by "All of his exes & Olivia Rodrigo," a nod to the song's focus on obsessing over your partner's ex.

The other women in the video wear white gowns and their own sashes that seem to identify the nature of their past relationships with Olivia's current beau, including "Miss Thought She Was The One."

The music video will premiere on Thursday at 9 PM PT or midnight ET on Friday.

Along with obsessed, GUTS (spilled) will also feature the previously vinyl-exclusive bonus tracks scared of my guitar, girl i've always been, and stranger.

The Grammy winner has also confirmed the addition of so american, a brand-new song reportedly recorded after GUTS was first released last September.