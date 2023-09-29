Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter revealed among NYC Jingle Ball performers

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo is heading to the Big Apple for iHeart Radio and Z100's Jingle Ball!

Olivia Rodrigo (l.) and Sabrina Carpenter are among the musicians set to perform at the 2023 Jingle Ball in New York City. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 20-year-old was revealed as the headlining performer at the annual holiday concert, which will be held at Madison Square Garden on December 8.

Joining Rodrigo are SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.

New York won't be the only city to host Jingle Ball, as several other venues have also unveiled impressive line-ups.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice boast the top billings in Atlanta, while Niall Horan will be headlining Tampa's Jingle Ball. Newly confirmed Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer Usher has been tapped as the headliner for the Philadelphia show.

Along with NYC, Rodrigo and Carpenter will both be performing in Los Angeles as well.

Tickets go on sale starting October 3 at 10 AM local venue time with the Capital One 48-Hour Pre-Sale (exclusively open to Capital One cardholders), followed by the general on-sale October 6 at 12 PM.

If the GUTS World Tour ticket sales were any indication, Livies hoping to see the traitor singer in December should prepare accordingly.