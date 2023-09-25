Olivia Rodrigo shares inside look at GUTS Tokyo takeover
Tokyo, Japan - Olivia Rodrigo has taken her GUTS celebrations to international waters as she shares new footage from her Tokyo takeover.
On Monday, the 20-year-old singer shared a new photo dump from her trip to Japan to celebrate the release of her sophomore album, GUTS.
In the first snap, Olivia rocked a white dress covered in red hearts as she posed in front of the nighttime skyline.
Subsequent photos show the musician posing amid the city's busy streets, enjoying some ramen, and a look at the local scenery.
Over on her Instagram story, Olivia shared a snap of a sweet, fruit-based dessert with a chocolate inscription that read, "Welcome to Japan & Congratulations on your new release GUTS."
Olivia was joined by her long-time friend and Bizaardvark co-star, Madison Hu, who appeared in a photo strip featured in the feed post.
The Grammy winner's Tokyo trip comes shortly after a vicious battle between fans to score tickets to the GUTS World Tour, which is currently scheduled to host 75 shows in the US and Europe.
Will Olivia Rodrigo add more international dates to the GUTS World Tour?
Olivia's trip to Japan may hint at an upcoming announcement of additional international dates outside of Europe.
In the first announcement of the GUTS World Tour, the vampire singer told Livvies to "stay tuned for more dates coming soon," and while further shows in previously announced cities were later added, there are still no shows confirmed for other continents.
The GUTS World Tour will kick off in Palm Springs, California, on February 23.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo