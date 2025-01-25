Olivia Rodrigo shares peek inside lavish tropical vacay

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has given fans a peek at her post-tour life with a series of sunny snaps from a recent vacay!

In a new photo dump shared Thursday, the 21-year-old singer showed off her recent adventures with friends as she enjoys some downtime from touring.

The first snap showed Olivia posing for a selfie alongside fellow pop star Tate McRae and longtime pal Iris Apatow, while the next pic saw the Grammy winner don a red bikini and some scuba gear for a trip underwater.

Also making an appearance in the slideshow was dancer Findlay McConnell, who gave fans a telling glimpse at who else was on the trip in a post of his own.

An Instagram slideshow from earlier this week included a group snap showing Findlay posing with Olivia, Tate, Iris, and more of their pals – revealing that Olivia's boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, was also there for the ride!

The get him back! singer has been linked to Louis since October 2023, and they got fans buzzing with a cozy outing in New York City earlier this month, proving they're still going strong.