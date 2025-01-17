Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge bring their la-la-love story to New York

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo stepped out with her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, to enjoy a sweet stroll on the streets of New York.

The 21-year-olds were spotted walking through the Big Apple on Friday morning, grabbing coffee along the way.

Olivia sported dark shades along with a striped top, black coat, and jeans, while Louis opted for a pop of color with a light pink sweater, green pants, and black jacket.

The cold weather didn't seem to bother the Enola Holmes star, who opted for some iced coffee – unlike his girlfriend!

The lovebirds have now been together for over a year, having first been linked in the fall of 2023.

Olivia and Louis made their red carpet debut as a couple last August at the Venice Film Festival, where the British actor was promoting his buzzy new miniseries, Disclaimer.

Louis also supported the Grammy winner on the road last year as she embarked on her first arena tour, the GUTS World Tour.

Though that concert series came to an end in October, Olivia will be doing plenty of live shows in the new year.