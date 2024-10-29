Olivia Rodrigo votes early in 2024 election: "Couldn't be more important"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has voted in the 2024 presidential election – the first time the pop superstar has had the chance to do so.

Olivia Rodrigo, who previously endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris (c.), has revealed that she voted early in the 2024 presidential election. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Etienne Laurent / AFP

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a chat published Tuesday, the 21-year-old revealed that she cast her vote in the presidential race over the weekend.

"It is my first presidential election. I missed the last one," she said. "It's very exciting."

Olivia, who just wrapped up her sold-out GUTS World Tour, shared that she opted for a mail-in ballot and dropped it off at her local polling place.

"I wore my sticker very proudly all day," the Grammy winner said.

"It's a super, super important election, so I'm hoping that everyone, especially people my age, get out there and vote. It couldn't be more important."

In July, Olivia threw her support behind Kamala Harris after the vice president became the presumptive Democratic nominee following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

The get him back! singer has been especially vocal about reproductive rights, having previously shared posts about Harris' vows to restore abortion access across the US.