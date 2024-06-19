Olivia Rodrigo spills behind-the-scenes secrets of GUTS World Tour in viral TikTok

Barcelona, Spain - Olivia Rodrigo pulled the curtain back as she gave fans an inside look at how she gears up for her stage entrance on the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo gave fans an inside look at the GUTS World Tour in her latest viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

Fresh off of her latest performance in Barcelona, the 21-year-old dropped yet another viral TikTok to her page on Wednesday.

The clip, which bore no caption, was set to the song Elevator by Beachcrimes and Tia Tia.

Olivia lip-synced to the track as she went from the makeup chair to the bottom of the stage stairs and, finally, to the show's confetti-filled finale.

Unlike many tours today, the Grammy winner has a fairly simple entrance, opting to climb a small set of stairs instead of going up a mechanized lift.

Olivia recently extended her sold-out concert series with two new stops in Inglewood, California, this August. Tickets for the performances go on sale Friday.

The GUTS World Tour, which is the singer's first arena tour, is set to come to a close in Sydney, Australia, this October, but she's teased the announcement of additional shows in the Philippines as well.