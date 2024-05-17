Olivia Rodrigo continues London love affair in latest viral TikTok

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo has kept her TikTok hot streak alive with another UK-inspired viral video!

Olivia Rodrigo has kept her TikTok hot streak alive with another UK-inspired viral video shared amid her sold-out GUTS World Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

It's no secret the 21-year-old singer is loving the London life as she continues her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

After showering the UK with praise at her recent show in Birmingham, Olivia has gone full tourist mode for her latest TikTok from The Big Smoke.

In the clip shared Friday, the Grammy winner lip-syncs to her GUTS (spilled) hit so american while hitting up various London must-sees.

From double-decker buses to riverboats, Olivia's journey proved she's making herself at home in the British city.

While she's visited several European hotspots for her latest stretch of shows, it's clear London holds a special place in her heart, with all fans pointing to her blossoming romance with English actor Louis Partridge as the reason why!

The 20-year-old star has attended almost all of her recent performances, even bringing along his family to catch the show.

For the European leg of her arena tour, Olivia added so american, widely assumed to be inspired by Louis, to the main setlist.