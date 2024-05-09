Did Olivia Rodrigo's rumored BF Louis Partridge film her latest TikTok?

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo fans are convinced that the singer's rumored boyfriend, Louis Partridge, was behind the camera of her latest TikTok!

Fans are convinced that Louis Partridge (l.) is the mystery man behind Olivia Rodrigo's newest TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/louispartridge & Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

Olivia has brought her sold-out GUTS World Tour across the pond – which just so happens to be the 20-year-old actor's home country.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old Grammy winner announced several new dates on her arena tour and soon dropped a playful TikTok to highlight the news.

The clip saw Olivia yell "When?" as a mysterious voice listed off the locations of the new stops.

Bearing a noticeable British accent, the off-screen male voice is almost certainly Louis – at least according to fans!

"the way you can just tell it's Louis," one TikTok user commented.

The speculation was seemingly confirmed by eagle-eyed Livies, who noticed the bracelet worn by the cameraman matches one the Enola Holmes star has been known to sport.

Olivia and Louis were first linked in October 2023, and they've continued to spend plenty of time together ever since.