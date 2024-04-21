Olivia Rodrigo steps out for date night with Louis Partridge

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo was spotted enjoying some downtime with rumored beau Louis Partridge as they two hit the town in Los Angeles on Friday.

Olivia Rodrigo (l.) and Louis Partridge were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles on Friday night. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & louispartridge

The 21-year-old singer sported a large black coat over a red-and-white minidress for the outing, while Louis was seen in a plaid button-down with jeans and Adidas sneakers.

Though the two haven't officially confirmed the status of their relationship, the 20-year-old Brit acknowledged the romance as he discussed dating in the public eye in an interview with British Vogue last month.

"I think she's got it a lot worse than I have," he said of Olivia. "I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."

Louis has been spotted in the crowds of several of the Grammy winner's stops on the GUTS World Tour, and the two caught further attention on Saturday after posting photo dumps on Instagram around the same time.

Despite not following anyone on the platform, Liv was one of the first to like the Enola Holmes star's post – which certainly didn't go unnoticed by fans!