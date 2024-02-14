Olivia Rodrigo teases GUTS deluxe release with Valentine's Day surprise

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has once again teased the streaming release of her GUTS deluxe tracks – this time with a Valentine's Day gift for fans!

Lucky fans were treated to a special love day surprise from the 20-year-old singer, receiving presents filled with candy, stationery, merch, and more with a note from Olivia herself.

"im so obsessed with you!!!" the card read, followed by the signature, "xo, Liv."

While the message may have just been a moment of appreciation for fans, some Livies are convinced that the Grammy winner is once again teasing the release of her GUTS deluxe tracks.

The four songs have only been released on vinyl so far. One track was attached to each of the four GUTS variants, but the quartet was later combined on a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl.

The exclusive tracks include scared of my guitar, stanger, girl i've always been, and, of course, obsessed.

Olivia has yet to confirm when the songs will drop on streaming services, but she said in October that "they're not going to live on vinyl forever."