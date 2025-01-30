Olivia Rodrigo's new Valentine's Day merch launch has fans obsessed

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo fans are in la-la-la-love after the pop star debuted an all-new Valentine's Day merch collection!

Several new offerings were added to the 21-year-old's online store on Wednesday in celebration of the upcoming holiday.

Though there are a few romantic offerings, including a GUTS heart charm and a tee bearing the swoon-worthy lyrics of so american, the collection includes plenty of items for those less-than-excited for February 14.

A heart box of tank tops – inspired by her GUTS World Tour tradition – include shirts reading "Please don't stay in touch" and "Dump Him."

Another declares "love is embarrassing" in a nod to her catchy GUTS tune.

Livies can also pick up a neon sign featuring Olivia's logo as well as a box of GUTS-themed Valentine's cards to celebrate the holiday.

As she gears up for several upcoming festival performances, the get him back! artist has been enjoying her downtime with close friends and gave fans a peek at her vacay travels in a recent Instagram post.