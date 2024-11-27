Olivia Rodrigo fans can match her GUTS World Tour 'fit with new "Tanksgiving" merch!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo gave thanks to her fans with a surprise "Tanksgiving" merch launch, which allows Livies to get their hands on a few of the singer's famous encore tanks!

Olivia Rodrigo gave thanks to her fans with a surprise "Tanksgiving" merch launch, which allows Livies to get their hands on a few of the singer's famous encore tanks! © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The 21-year-old singer debuted four new tank tops on her online store Wednesday, each recreating a different shirt Olivia has worn during her GUTS World Tour encore performance.

"Bans off our bodies"

"Sexy & kind"

"Too blessed to be stressed"

"Trust your GUTS"

The Grammy winner famously changed up the shirt's text for each show, and she's selected four extra-special messages for fans to rock themselves. The available tanks are as follows:

Each shirt is now available for pre-order and cost $35. All proceeds will go to Olivia's Fund 4 Good, which promotes girls' education, access to reproductive healthcare, and more.

Though the GUTS World Tour technically came to a close in Australia at the end of October, the get him back! singer isn't taking too much time away from the stage.

Earlier this month, Olivia surprised fans with the announcement of several additional shows, including a number of festival performances, that will begin next spring.