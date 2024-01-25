Will Olivia Rodrigo feature on Noah Kahan's Stick Season (Forever)?
Los Angeles, California - Noah Kahan has added further fuel to fan theories that Olivia Rodrigo will soon be featured on a new Stick Season collaboration!
On Wednesday, Noah took to Instagram to announce that the Stick Season era was officially coming to an end with the release of Stick Season (Forever) on February 9.
The 27-year-old musician has been re-releasing songs from his smash-hit album with features from today's biggest stars for the past several months.
After Olivia covered the title track in the BBC Live Lounge in October, fans quickly speculated that she could soon be involved in the project herself.
In a Taylor Swift-esque puzzle, Noah teased the final two collaborators in the announcement by including blank spaces in place of their names, giving fans a chance to crack the code.
Of the two mystery artists, the 20-year-old traitor artist's name fits into the blanks alongside You're Gonna Go Far, a bonus track originally released on the deluxe version of Stick Season.
Could this dream crossover soon become a reality for music fans?
Is Olivia Rodrigo teaming up with Noah Kahan on You're Gonna Go Far?
While Liv's Stick Season cover sparked the first rumors last October, that speculation soon grew when Noah returned the favor with a cover of lacy off her sophomore album, GUTS, a few weeks later.
But just this month, Olivia dropped yet another hint at a potential collaboration by naming him as her dream duet partner during an interview with Variety at the Academy's Governors Awards.
"I think he's so great, and he's very inspiring," she said as she crossed her fingers and added, "One of these days."
If Livies' dreams do fall short, the top contender who also fits the bill is Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP