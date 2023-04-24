Pete Davidson may face criminal charges for crashing car into home

Los Angeles, California - Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson's car crash into a Beverly Hills home last month may result in criminal charges , according to new reports.

Pete Davidson may face criminal charges after crashing his car in March with alleged girlfriend Chase Sui-Wonder. © ADAM GLANZMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 29-year-old comedian and rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui-Wonder, reportedly hit a fire hydrant and skidded their Mercedes-Benz at a high rate of speed into the home during a scary car wreck in March.



Fortunately, there were no injuries in the crash. However, Davidson may still face additional repercussions from the accident.

According to TMZ, the Beverly Hills Police Department wrapped its investigation and sent the case over to the L.A. County District Attorney's office to await prosecution.

While drugs and alcohol were eliminated as potential factors in the crash, Davidson's high rate of speed may lead to a reckless driving charge.

In addition, it seems that Kim Kardashian's former flame is facing even more trouble, as a new video of him allegedly hitting a fan at a Knicks game has recently gone viral.

