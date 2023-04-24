Pete Davidson may face criminal charges for crashing car into home
Los Angeles, California - Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson's car crash into a Beverly Hills home last month may result in criminal charges, according to new reports.
The 29-year-old comedian and rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui-Wonder, reportedly hit a fire hydrant and skidded their Mercedes-Benz at a high rate of speed into the home during a scary car wreck in March.
Fortunately, there were no injuries in the crash. However, Davidson may still face additional repercussions from the accident.
According to TMZ, the Beverly Hills Police Department wrapped its investigation and sent the case over to the L.A. County District Attorney's office to await prosecution.
While drugs and alcohol were eliminated as potential factors in the crash, Davidson's high rate of speed may lead to a reckless driving charge.
In addition, it seems that Kim Kardashian's former flame is facing even more trouble, as a new video of him allegedly hitting a fan at a Knicks game has recently gone viral.
Pete Davidson sparks controversy after pushing Knicks fan
Davidson has found himself in hot water - again.
This time, it's due to a viral video that shows Davidson shoving away a fan at an NBA game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
The incident went viral on Monday and is causing quite a stir on social media.
In the clip, the comedian walks through a large crowd and takes selfies with fans.
A man wearing an orange shirt wraps his arm around Davidson, causing him to abruptly shove the man back for presumably getting in his personal space.
While some fans agree with the King of Staten Island actor's actions, others believe no one should be touched, regardless of the situation, and are calling for accountability.
Cover photo: ADAM GLANZMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP