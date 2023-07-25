Did A$AP Rocky diss Travis Scott over his Rihanna romance?

A$AP Rocky's performance at Rolling Loud went viral after the rapper dropped a few lines that seemed to be a diss towards Travis Scott.

By Elyse Johnson

Miami, Florida - Rihanna's baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, seemingly dissed fellow rapper Travis Scott, who also dated RiRi!

Drama? A$AP Rocky (l.) may have started another hip-hop feud with Travis Scott after fans speculated that he dissed the rapper over his brief romance with Rihanna.  © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 34-year-old Peso rapper has fans talking after he debuted his new song at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday that had some interesting lyrics in it.

Rocky previewed a few unreleased tracks from his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, during the concert, but there was one line in particular that quickly went viral.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole your b***h / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent. All due disrespect, I hope you take offense," the Fashion Kills was heard rapping at the event.

The vague yet harsh diss immediately became a topic of discussion on social media as many fans surmised Rocky was throwing shots at Scott.

Are A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott beefing?

Rocky's supposed diss could've been aimed toward anyone, but it wouldn't be too far-fetched if he were slamming the AstroWorld rapper.

Scott, who shares two kids with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, reportedly dated RiRi for a year back in 2015. There have also been many comparisons between the two hip-hop moguls throughout the years.

Plus, everyone knows that when it comes to RiRi, the L$D artist doesn't play!

Time will reveal if this is another hip-hop beef that could rock the music industry. Meanwhile, the world is patiently waiting for Rihanna and Rocky's second bundle of joy to arrive.

