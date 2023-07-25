Did A$AP Rocky diss Travis Scott over his Rihanna romance?
Miami, Florida - Rihanna's baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, seemingly dissed fellow rapper Travis Scott, who also dated RiRi!
The 34-year-old Peso rapper has fans talking after he debuted his new song at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday that had some interesting lyrics in it.
Rocky previewed a few unreleased tracks from his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, during the concert, but there was one line in particular that quickly went viral.
"First you stole my flow, so I stole your b***h / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent. All due disrespect, I hope you take offense," the Fashion Kills was heard rapping at the event.
The vague yet harsh diss immediately became a topic of discussion on social media as many fans surmised Rocky was throwing shots at Scott.
Are A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott beefing?
Rocky's supposed diss could've been aimed toward anyone, but it wouldn't be too far-fetched if he were slamming the AstroWorld rapper.
Scott, who shares two kids with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, reportedly dated RiRi for a year back in 2015. There have also been many comparisons between the two hip-hop moguls throughout the years.
Plus, everyone knows that when it comes to RiRi, the L$D artist doesn't play!
Time will reveal if this is another hip-hop beef that could rock the music industry. Meanwhile, the world is patiently waiting for Rihanna and Rocky's second bundle of joy to arrive.
