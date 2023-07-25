Did A$AP Rocky diss Travis Scott over his Rihanna romance?

Drama? A$AP Rocky (l.) may have started another hip-hop feud with Travis Scott after fans speculated that he dissed the rapper over his brief romance with Rihanna. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 34-year-old Peso rapper has fans talking after he debuted his new song at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday that had some interesting lyrics in it.

Rocky previewed a few unreleased tracks from his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, during the concert, but there was one line in particular that quickly went viral.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole your b***h / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent. All due disrespect, I hope you take offense," the Fashion Kills was heard rapping at the event.

The vague yet harsh diss immediately became a topic of discussion on social media as many fans surmised Rocky was throwing shots at Scott.