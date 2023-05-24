A$AP Rocky slams rowdy club-goers for fighting in front of Rihanna

Tokyo, Japan - SOS! Apparently, rapper A$AP Rocky wasn't feeling a group of clubbers who got a bit rowdy in front of his boo, Rihanna .

When it comes to Rihanna (r), it's clear that rapper A$AP Rocky doesn't play after a group of rowdy partiers got a little violent in from to of the the pregnant singer. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/asaprocky

On Monday, a viral clip featured the 34-year-old Peso rapper scolding a few rude boys who acted out in front of his heavily-pregnant partner.

The video in question showed Rocky getting heated with attendees at a nightclub, reportedly in Tokyo, after they got into a physical altercation near RiRi.

The hip-hop crooner spoke into the microphone as he told the fighting men to "act like gentlemen."

"I got my lady in here," he said.

"Don't be in the section doing all that s**t. Calm that s**t down, y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence," he continued.

Tell them, Rocky!

The unfortunate hiccup during the couple's date night follows RiRi and Rocky's celebration for their son RZA, who recently turned one.