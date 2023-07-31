What does Rihanna's Barbiecore maternity fit mean for her new baby?

Santa Monica, California - Does Rihanna's recent street style look mean that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby girl?

Rihanna may have dropped another hint about her second baby's gender with a new pink attire. © Collage: STEVEN FERDMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The "Barbiecore" takeover continues with the heavily-pregnant Fenty mogul being the latest to rock a fashionable, all-pink fit.

Rihanna and Rocky stepped out for a date night on Friday at the popular West Coast eatery Giorgio Baldi, where the Work artist flaunted her huge bump in a baby pink Xssential Bralette and matching Savage X Fenty pants.

She completed the look with vintage Gianni Versace sheer shades, a metallic Fendi baguette purse, and gray, pink, purple, and white PUMA x 8enjamin sneakers.

While the attire is likely a nod to Greta Gerwig's box-office hit Barbie, it could also be another subtle hint that RiRi is expecting a baby girl!