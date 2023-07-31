What does Rihanna's Barbiecore maternity fit mean for her new baby?
Santa Monica, California - Does Rihanna's recent street style look mean that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby girl?
The "Barbiecore" takeover continues with the heavily-pregnant Fenty mogul being the latest to rock a fashionable, all-pink fit.
Rihanna and Rocky stepped out for a date night on Friday at the popular West Coast eatery Giorgio Baldi, where the Work artist flaunted her huge bump in a baby pink Xssential Bralette and matching Savage X Fenty pants.
She completed the look with vintage Gianni Versace sheer shades, a metallic Fendi baguette purse, and gray, pink, purple, and white PUMA x 8enjamin sneakers.
While the attire is likely a nod to Greta Gerwig's box-office hit Barbie, it could also be another subtle hint that RiRi is expecting a baby girl!
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky having a baby girl?
While it feels like the Work artist has been pregnant forever, RiRi stans are still waiting patiently for the arrival of baby number two.
And much like her first pregnancy with her son RZA, the billionaire has been keeping the gender of her second child a secret.
But the Umbrella artist has rocked a few pink-themed fits that seemingly confirm she's having a mini-me this time around.
Here's to hoping fans won't have to wait much longer for RiRi and Rocky's second bundle of joy!
Cover photo: Collage: STEVEN FERDMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP