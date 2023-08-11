Did Rihanna already welcome her second baby with A$AP Rocky?

Los Angeles, California - Rumors are rife that Rihanna may have secretly given birth to her second baby with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna may officially be a mom of two as a new report claims she's welcomed her second child. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

While the whole world waits for the 35-year-old Diamonds artist to give birth, some reports say she's already the proud mom of a baby girl!

Per MediaTakeOut, RiRi and Rocky welcomed their daughter on August 9.

The site cites an inside source, who apparently said: "She's a perfect spitting image of Rihanna, even down to the light eyes."

The vague report didn't offer more information so it's best to take this with a grain of salt.

RiRi and Rocky, who are parents to one-year-old RZA, haven't been seen in public recently, so there's a small chance that it could be true.

Fans have been on baby watch since Rihanna's bombshell Super Bowl Half Time show announcement.

As of late, RiRi's been baring her bump in trendsetting maternity fashion looks and just announced a new maternity line from her Savage x Fenty line.