Did Rihanna reveal her baby's gender latest Savage X Fenty shoot?
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's pregnancy glow shined bright like a diamond in some sexy behind-the-scenes footage from her recent Savage X Fenty lingerie shoot!
The 35-year-old heavily pregnant billionaire slayed in her BTS Instagram Reel that she blessed her followers with on Saturday.
RiRi kicked off the flirty clip sporting a robe before she playfully slingshots a thong from the new collection at the camera.
The video transitions into a full-blow shoot with the Anti artist modeling a coral lingerie set as she stands in front of shelves of clothes.
The Fenty mogul sported bangs and kept her makeup natural as her growing bump remained the star of the recent shoot.
Yet, could the color scheme be a nod to her second baby's sex?
Rihanna is expecting baby number two with A$AP Rocky
The expecting mama and her boo, A$AP Rocky, have been keeping their second child's gender under wraps, much like RiRi's first pregnancy with their son, RZA.
In fact, the couple, who has also been sparking marriage rumors for some time now, kept their first child's gender a secret until he made his Earth-side debut.
RiRi and Rocky also kept their son's moniker private until recently, so one can assume that when it comes to baby number two, the world will have to sit tight and wait for their newest blessing's arrival.
Cover photo: College: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri