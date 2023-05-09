Rihanna's baby bump shines bright under faux fur crop top!

New York, New York - Rihanna kept up her chic maternity fashion while embarking on another date night with her boo, A$AP Rocky !

Rihanna continues to slay her maternity fashion! © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old expecting mama continues to redefine maternity style by rocking an edgy look over the weekend.

Following her major Met Gala slay, RiRi was spotted in New York City looking fire in a fur crop top, showing off her ever-growing baby bump.

The Work singer paired the daring top with an oversized faux fur stole and an asymmetrical leather miniskirt with faux fur details along the hem.

She accessorized the chic ensemble with bright white vintage Chanel sunglasses while A$AP's 'fit consisted of cargo shorts, a white shirt with a leather bomber jacket, and black sneakers.

The cool parents, whose son will turn one very soon, have been killing the fashion game as of late. But RiRi in particular has made numerous style statements while preparing for baby number two.

For now, the rest of the world remains on baby watch, but the Rude Boy singer's growing baby bump seems to hint at a late spring or summer due date.