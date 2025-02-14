Rihanna brings sons to support A$AP Rocky in trial's closing arguments

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna brought her young sons RZA and Riot to support their dad, A$AP Rocky, as the rapper's trial reached closing arguments.

Rihanna (l.) brought her young sons to support their dad, A$AP Rocky, as the rapper's trial reached closing arguments. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The A-list family put on a united front on Thursday at Rocky's trial, where the 36-year-old faces assault charges over the 2021 shooting of his ex-collaborator A$AP Relli.

According to People, Rihanna arrived during the prosecutor's opening statements with two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot.

The toddlers were said to be on their best behavior throughout the proceedings, and the 36-year-old singer caught up with her longtime partner during a break from the action.

Rocky held one of their sons as they chatted outside the courtroom, with Rihanna reportedly telling the boys to "wish Daddy good luck" as he went back in.

Thursday marked the first time RZA and Riot attended the Los Angeles trial, though their mom made an appearance in the courtroom last month.

Rocky, who has denied the allegations against him, faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

In January, he turned down a plea deal that offered a six-month jail sentence if he pled guilty to one of the two charges against him.