Rihanna is packing another punch with Puma: "She's back!"

Los Angeles, California - This is not a drill! Rihanna apparently has another long-overdue collaboration with Puma in the works.

A new Fenty x Puma collaboration? Yes please! It looks like Rihanna's gearing up for another partnership with the fashion apparel company. © Collage: JOHN SCIULLI & STEVEN FERDMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though the announcement was vague, it was still enough to get a huge reaction from fans.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram account for the fashion apparel company shared a cryptic post that confirmed a new collab with RiRi's brand Fenty is on the horizon.

"She's back," the post read in beige letters, with both Fenty and Puma logos printed underneath the words in matching color.

The caption simply read, "Coming soon."

While no other information has been given yet, it's still another new project to look forward to from the pregnant Bad Gal artist, as many users sounded off in the comments section with joy.

The 35-year-old has had a long-standing history with Puma which began back in 2014, when the Diamonds singer took over as the brand's creature director.

The Anti singer's last project with the brand, which featured a collection of unique athleisure and school wear clothing, was back in 2017.