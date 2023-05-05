Rihanna drops unseen snaps with A$AP Rocky from 2023 Met Gala!

New York, New York - Rihanna has shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at her jaw-dropping gown for this year's Met Gala !

Rihanna (l) dropped more pics of her stunning attire for this year's Met Gala. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 35-year-old pop star is looking back at fashion's big night with new, swoon-worthy snaps.

On Friday, Rihanna posted two photo dumps highlighting her fun night with her baby daddy and boo, A$AP Rocky.

The first set of pictures featured the Rude Boy artist arriving at the annual gala with the 34-year-old rapper by her side.

"Shout outz 2 the bridal party. Here come de bride," she captioned the post, which also showed different angles of RiRi's gorgeous all-white ensemble that had an extended train.

Rocky also made a statement at the event in a red, plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

The last shot of the post showed the expecting parents laughing while posing in what appears to be a bathroom while the Peso rapper held a bottle of champagne in his hands.

The couple's love was highlighted more in the second dump, with the first post showing Ri Ri sultry peaking over her boyfriend's shoulder in the black-and-white pic.

"Just another manic monday," she captioned the carousel of snaps.