Rihanna goes viral with epic clapback at insulting fan

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna gave the ultimate clapback to a fan who called her "forehead" on social media!

The 36-year-old star kicked off 2025 with a vicious clapback after a fan got a little too bold via Instagram.

The follower, whose handle is @lorenzohirmez, wrote under her post, "We want an album forehead," to which the Diamonds hitmaker responded, "Listen, Lorenzo! You ain't cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f**k!"

Rihanna spent the better part of 2024 addressing rumors about her long-awaited ninth studio album – dubbed R9 by fans.

In June, the Fenty Beauty mogul teased that she was "starting over" in her music career regarding her plans for R9 before she seemingly confirmed that she was retiring from the industry after all.

RiRi explained in November, "I would say music was the thing that got the attention."