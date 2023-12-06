Rihanna reportedly "terrified" as A$AP Rocky faces potential jail time

Los Angeles, California - With A$AP Rocky set to face trial for his 2021 assault charge, is Rihanna afraid of what the case will mean for their future?

Rihanna is said to be worried about A$AP Rocky's (l) upcoming criminal trial. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Penta Press

The 35-year-old Fenty mogul is reportedly fearful she will become a "single mom" as the Peso rapper's criminal trial looms, per Geo TV's Wednesday report.

Rocky is being prosecuted on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly pulling a gun on his former friend A$AP Relli twice and shooting at him.

A source spilled that RiRi is apparently "terrified" that she could be raising their sons RZA and Riot Rose solo, though his lawyers have "assured" the billionaire that they will try to keep him out of jail.

"But it's pretty hard when everyone had assured her this wouldn't even go to trial. He's facing nine years, and she's terrified right now," the insider dished.

The source continued that the incident is a "total nightmare" and "not something Rihanna ever thought she'd face."