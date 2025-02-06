Rihanna rocks bold snake print coat for pre-court dinner date with A$AP Rocky

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and her long-term partner A$AP Rocky were caught getting some dinner at Nobu on Wednesday amid the rapper's ongoing legal troubles .

RiRi rocked a chic oversized animal print coat while out celebrating her cousin's birthday, a short reprieve before Rocky's felony assault trial picked back up on Thursday morning.

Rihanna has been spotted around the LA County Superior Courthouse as she supports her man.

Last week, the Diamonds hitmaker even sat in the courtroom with Rocky's mother and sister.

Inside sources told TMZ that Rihanna may be appearing in court on Thursday, but so far, she has yet to be spotted.

The Peso artist has pleaded not guilty to the two charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, rejected a plea deal and currently faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted.