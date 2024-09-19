Rihanna spills on keeping it sexy for A$AP Rocky: "I don't want look busted"

London, UK - Oo-la-la! Rihanna has dished on how she keeps herself fresh for her man, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna shared how she "keeps it together" for her boo, A$AP Rocky. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 36-year-old Fenty mogul is all about her man, her man, her man!

While attending her Fenty Hair Launch at London Fashion Week, RiRi spilled the tea to Vogue Germany on looking fresh for the 35-year-old rapper.

When the Rude Boy artist was asked what her "lazy hair day" looks like, she replied, "For me, my lazy days consist of throwing my s**t up in a scrunchie."

RiRi shared, "’Cause I just want it out of the way. But you still got to keep it together 'cause when Rocky comes home, I don't want to look busted either. There's the first half of the day, and then there's Dad's coming home part of the day."

The pop star shares sons RZA and Riot Rose with the Sundress artist, and despite her busy schedule, Rihanna gushed that she found the "perfect" person.