Rihanna teases A$AP Rocky in hilarious TikTok: "I'm too old for this"
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna had her share of fun with A$AP Rocky in a hilarious new TikTok!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't regular parents – they're cool parents.
The 36-year-old took to social media on Friday to post a clip of herself rapping along to GloRilla's TGIF.
"I ain't got no n***a, and no n***a ain't got me," she sang – right into Rocky's face.
The rapper stood in a stern dad pose with his hands on his hips before joking, "I'm too old for this," and walking off.
The hilarious video, which has racked up over 40 million views on TikTok, had fans buzzing in the comments, with one writing, "we've missed this Rihanna!"
"Asap Rocky standing there looking like a court appointed lawyer," another joked.
While fans have been anxiously awaiting new music from Rihanna, she's been quite busy with her adorable family of four.
Will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have more kids?
She and Rocky welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023. He joins their older son, RZA, who is now two years old.
The Needed Me artist recently weighed in on whether the couple are planning to welcome baby No. 3 in the future, admitting that she'd still like to be a "girl mom."
"I would definitely have more kids," she added.
As for her long-awaited ninth album, RiRi shocked fans with the revelation that she was "starting over" on the record, likely extending the wait even further.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rihanna