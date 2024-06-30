Rihanna teases A$AP Rocky in hilarious TikTok: "I'm too old for this"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna had her share of fun with A$AP Rocky in a hilarious new TikTok!

Rihanna (r.) and A$AP Rocky showed off their funny sides in a viral new TikTok shared Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rihanna

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't regular parents – they're cool parents.

The 36-year-old took to social media on Friday to post a clip of herself rapping along to GloRilla's TGIF.

"I ain't got no n***a, and no n***a ain't got me," she sang – right into Rocky's face.

The rapper stood in a stern dad pose with his hands on his hips before joking, "I'm too old for this," and walking off.

The hilarious video, which has racked up over 40 million views on TikTok, had fans buzzing in the comments, with one writing, "we've missed this Rihanna!"

"Asap Rocky standing there looking like a court appointed lawyer," another joked.



While fans have been anxiously awaiting new music from Rihanna, she's been quite busy with her adorable family of four.