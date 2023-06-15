Rihanna's baby bump is the star of Pharrell's Louis Vuitton campaign!

Paris, France - Rihanna and her growing baby bump have been tapped for Pharrell Williams' first major fashion campaign with Louis Vuitton.

Rihanna (r) is the star of Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men's Campaign. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/pharrell & fentybeauty

Fashion will never be the same again!

Ahead of Pharrell's highly anticipated designer debut for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, the multi-hyphenated star unveiled his campaign featuring the expecting Diamonds singer.

The campaign, which Pharrell revealed via Instagram on Thursday, features the Happy singer posing in front of the massive Louis Vuitton campaign billboard featuring Rihanna, which is plastered on the side of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

In the new ad, the Work singer is seen rocking another fashionable maternity look, which consists of a button-down leather shirt with pixelated print with a singular button buttoned, exposing her pregnant belly.

In the ad, RiRi takes "fashion on-the-go" to a new level as she carries a few monogrammed Louis Vuitton bags around her arms while holding a cup of a coffee.

The Kiss It Better artist's latest fashion collaboration with Pharrell further confirms that the expecting mama isn't letting her pregnancy slow her down as she continues to make major boss moves.