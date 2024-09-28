Rihanna's son RZA hilariously tries to escape his playpen: "Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna showed how her toddler RZA keeps his mom on her toes!

Rihanna hilariously filmed her son RZA (l.) attempting to climb out of his playpen. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@badgalriri & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 36-year-old Fenty mogul's adorable son could have a career in the Olympics, per her latest Instagram footage!

RiRi dropped the cutest clip of the two-year-old on Friday, which saw RZA attempt – and eventually succeed – to escape his playpen.

The Work hitmaker filmed her son's numerous tries at climbing out of the area as he was dressed in a cute white-and-yellow pajama set.

In the first few moments of the video, little RZA is seen climbing up the side of the pen before swinging his leg around and hilariously falling back inside.

Eventually, the toddler frees himself – with the help of RiRi, of course – and to celebrate, RZA then grabs his cup off the floor before heading back to the pen.

The Needed Me artist even added the Mission Impossible theme song to the video, which she captioned, "being a boy mom is an Olympic sport."