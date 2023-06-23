Did A$AP Rocky confirm his marriage to Rihanna?
Following the expecting parents' fashionable appearance this week at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week, the 34-year-old hip-hop star possibly verified those marriage rumors.
On Wednesday night, RiRi supported her boo at his Spotify concert during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival.
While the 35-year-old pregnant pop crooner stunned in a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress over a sequined Oséree bikini, Rocky dedicated his 2022 track D.M.B. to his "beautiful wife."
"I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her," he publicly declared before performing the song.
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?
If RiRi and Rocky are truly hubby and wifey, it wouldn't be much of a surprise, as the cool parents have been sparking marriage rumors for some time now.
The gossip first started when the Stay singer gave major bridal vibes in her white gown at this year's Met Gala.
Following this, RiRi showed off her pricey diamond toe ring on TikTok that looked like an engagement ring.
Meanwhile, the world is still on baby watch, since RiRi and Rocky's second bundle of joy will be making their debut very soon!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/asaprocky