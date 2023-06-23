Did A$AP Rocky confirm his marriage to Rihanna?

Paris, France - Rapper A$AP Rocky may have accidentally confirmed that he and Rihanna are married!

Did Rihanna (r) and A$AP Rocky secretly wed? © Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/asaprocky

Following the expecting parents' fashionable appearance this week at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week, the 34-year-old hip-hop star possibly verified those marriage rumors.

On Wednesday night, RiRi supported her boo at his Spotify concert during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival.

While the 35-year-old pregnant pop crooner stunned in a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress over a sequined Oséree bikini, Rocky dedicated his 2022 track D.M.B. to his "beautiful wife."

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her," he publicly declared before performing the song.