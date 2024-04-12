Ryan Gosling reveals why he first said "100% no" to singing I'm Just Ken at Oscars
New York, New York - Ryan Gosling delivered an iconic performance as Ken in the hit film Barbie, and while his character's song, I'm Just Ken, took him all the way to the Oscars, the star admitted he wasn't always keen on performing at the ceremony.
At the Academy Awards last month, the 43-year-old put on a legendary performance of I'm Just Ken, but as it turns out, Ryan wasn't quite on board with bringing his "Kenergy" to the Oscars at first!
The Notebook star made the admission during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.
"There's a lot of ways that could go wrong," Ryan said.
This uncertainty led him to initially answer "100% no" when he was asked to perform.
So what changed his mind? His daughters' love for Barbie!
Ryan Gosling dishes on performing I'm Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars
"They knew all the choreography better than I do," Ryan said of his kids, adding that his performance ended up being their first live music show.
The elaborate nature of the performance, which featured surprise appearances by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, musician Mark Ronson, and the Barbie movie's original Kens as backup dancers, may have also swayed his decision!
Ryan's performance as Ken scored him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars, and while he didn't take home the prize, his viral performance certainly made him a winner anyway.
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP