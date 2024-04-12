Ryan Gosling reveals why he first said "100% no" to singing I'm Just Ken at Oscars

New York, New York - Ryan Gosling delivered an iconic performance as Ken in the hit film Barbie, and while his character's song, I'm Just Ken , took him all the way to the Oscars, the star admitted he wasn't always keen on performing at the ceremony.

Ryan Gosling revealed he initially turned down the offer to perform I'm Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

At the Academy Awards last month, the 43-year-old put on a legendary performance of I'm Just Ken, but as it turns out, Ryan wasn't quite on board with bringing his "Kenergy" to the Oscars at first!

The Notebook star made the admission during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

"There's a lot of ways that could go wrong," Ryan said.

This uncertainty led him to initially answer "100% no" when he was asked to perform.

So what changed his mind? His daughters' love for Barbie!