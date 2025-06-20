Ryan Reynolds jokes about Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni battle: "I've been around lawyers"

Cannes, France - As the legal battle between Blake Lively and her co- star Justin Baldoni continues, Ryan Reynolds doesn't seem to be too bothered by the drama!

Ryan Reynolds (r.) appeared to make a joke about his wife Blake Lively's (l.) legal battle against Justin Baldoni during a recent event in France. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The 48-year-old Deadpool star, who has been married to Blake since 2012, was recently a guest at a sporting event in Cannes, France.

As reported by Page Six, Ryan wanted to throw a bottle of water into the crowds to help the fans out amid the sizzling heat, but he suddenly stopped mid-motion.

"I'm not throwing this," he said. "I've been around lawyers. You can walk up here and grab it."

The joke hit well with the crowd, but some fans are speculating whether it was also a subtle swipe at Justin Baldoni amid the court drama.

The case began when Blake accused her 41-year-old It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment and retaliation in a bombshell lawsuit.

Justin denied the claims and filed a countersuit against Blake and Ryan, accusing them of defamation and extortion, but that lawsuit was recently tossed by a federal judge.